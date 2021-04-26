Telangana reports 6,551 new COVID-19 cases

Telangana reported 6,551 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which took the state tally to 4,01,783, the state health department informed on Monday. A total of 3,804 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,34,144 while the state recorded 43 deaths on Sunday, putting the toll at 2,042.

The number of active cases in the state currently stands at 65,597. Out of the total reported cases, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 1,418, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri with 554 and Ranga Reddy registered 482 new cases.

The State Health Department said that 79.9 per cent of the cases are asymptomatic while 20.1 per cent are symptomatic. The recovery rate of Telangana is 83.16 per cent and the case fatality rate stands at 0.50 per cent. As many as 73,275 samples were tested for COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total number of tests in Telangana to 1,25,66,674.

Amidst the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, India reported 3.52 lakh fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike registered since the onset of the pandemic. A total of 3,52,991 new COVID-19 cases, 2,812 related deaths and 2,19,272 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases to 28,13,658, as per the health ministry update on Monday morning.

The total count of positive cases now stands at 1,73,13,163, including 1,95,123 deaths and 1,43,04,382 recoveries. (ANI)

