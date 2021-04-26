UK denies report that PM Johnson said ‘let the bodies pile high’

A newspaper report that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he would rather bodies piled "high in their thousands" than order a third lockdown is not true, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Monday.

The Daily Mail newspaper said Johnson said at an October meeting at Downing Street: 'No more ****ing lockdowns – let the bodies pile high in their thousands."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)