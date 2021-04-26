Left Menu

UK denies report that PM Johnson said ‘let the bodies pile high’

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-04-2021 12:08 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 11:58 IST
UK denies report that PM Johnson said ‘let the bodies pile high’
File photo. Image Credit: Flickr

A newspaper report that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he would rather bodies piled "high in their thousands" than order a third lockdown is not true, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Monday.

The Daily Mail newspaper said Johnson said at an October meeting at Downing Street: 'No more ****ing lockdowns – let the bodies pile high in their thousands."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

India's cumulative vaccination coverage exceeds 14.19 crore in 100 days: Govt

Setting a new record, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 14.19 crore on Monday, the union health ministry has stated. The vaccination drive, which was launched by the central government on Ja...

Myanmar activists call for new non-cooperation campaign

Activists opposed to Myanmars junta called on Monday for people to stop paying electricity bills and agricultural loans, and keep their children away from school, scorning the top generals pledge at a regional summit to end the post-coup cr...

Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story' teaser debuts at 2021 Oscar ceremony

The first teaser for Steven Spielbergs much-awaited adaptation of the 1957 Broadway musical West Side Story was finally released during the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony. While Spielberg has dabbled in a slew of genres from adventure to sci-...

HCL Technologies shares decline over 3 pc post Q4 results

Shares of HCL Technologies on Monday dipped over 3 per cent after the company posted a 6.1 per cent decline in consolidated net profit in March quarter.The stock declined 3.32 per cent to Rs 924 on the BSE.On NSE, it dipped 3.31 per cent to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021