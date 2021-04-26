Left Menu

SC advances summer vacation by week due to surge in COVID cases, says bar bodies

Senior advocate and SCBA president Vikas Singh said that it has been decided in the emergent meeting that instead of May 14, the Summer Vacation will now commence from May 8 and would end on June 27.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2021 16:18 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 16:18 IST
The Supreme Court on Monday decided to advance its summer vacation, which will now commence from May 8 in view of sudden surge in COVID-19 cases. Chief Justice N V Ramana on his first working day held an ''emergent meeting'' with bar bodies including Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), Supreme Court Advocates on Record Association (SCAORA) and Bar Council of India to take stalk of rising COVID situation. Senior advocate and SCBA president Vikas Singh said that ''it has been decided in the emergent meeting that instead of May 14, the Summer Vacation will now commence from May 8 and would end on June 27''. He said that the CJI also approved in principle the opening of the COVID care centre in the new chamber building of the Supreme Court. “SCBA executive council has approached the Delhi government to inspect the place and submit a feasibility report. Tehsildar Chanakyapuri is already briefed to make arrangements for inspection of the building,” Singh said. Meanwhile, SCAORA secretary Joseph Aristotle said that CJI has principally agreed to provide suitable area for establishing medical facilities for at least 60 beds and other facilities like RT-PCR test and vaccination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

