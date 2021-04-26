Week-long lockdown in Kathmandu Valley from Thursday
PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 26-04-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 17:25 IST
Nepal on Monday announced that a week-long lockdown will be imposed in the Kathmandu Valley from Thursday in view of the fresh surge of COVID-19 cases in the country. The Kathmandu Valley has turned into a COVID-19 hotspot as infection rate has seen a sudden spike in the past few days. As many as 1,498 new cases were surfaced in the Valley on Sunday alone, according to officials.
Chief district officers of Kathmandu, Bhaktapur, and Lalitpur districts in the Valley decided to impose a prohibitory order in the districts from Thursday (April 29) midnight, according to a notice issued by the authorities.
A meeting of the chief district officers held on Monday afternoon took the decision. A decision has been made to close all shops except those selling groceries and medicines and suspend the movement of private and public vehicles also. Hotels and restaurants can provide takeaway services during this period, according to officials.
