Left Menu

Iran sentences British-Iranian aid worker to one year in jail, lawyer says

"I don't think it's right at all that Nazanin should be sentenced to any more time in jail," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told reporters, adding that London was working with the United States on dual-nationals jailed in Iran. Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a project manager with the Thomson Reuters Foundation charity, was arrested at a Tehran airport in April 2016 and later convicted of plotting to overthrow the clerical establishment.

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 18:06 IST
Iran sentences British-Iranian aid worker to one year in jail, lawyer says

An Iranian Revolutionary court has sentenced British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe to a one-year jail term and she is banned from leaving the country for a year, her lawyer told a news website on Monday. "Nazanin Zaghari was sentenced to one year in prison and a one year ban from leaving the country on charges of propaganda against the Islamic Republic," Hojjat Kermani told the Emtedad site.

Iran's judiciary was not immediately available to comment. "I don't think it's right at all that Nazanin should be sentenced to any more time in jail," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told reporters, adding that London was working with the United States on dual-nationals jailed in Iran.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a project manager with the Thomson Reuters Foundation charity, was arrested at a Tehran airport in April 2016 and later convicted of plotting to overthrow the clerical establishment. She was released from house arrest last month at the end of a five-year sentence, but immediately ordered back into court to face the new propaganda charges.

Lawmaker Tulip Siddiq, who represents Zaghari-Ratcliffe's north London constituency, said the latest news was "absolutely devastating", adding on Twitter that it was "another abusive use of her as a bargaining chip." Kermani said he would appeal the new sentence within 21 days under Iranian law.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe's family and the foundation, a charity that operates independently of media firm Thomson Reuters and its news subsidiary Reuters, deny the charges. She spent four years in jail before being released into house arrest in March 2020 during the coronavirus.

Her family says Zaghari-Ratcliffe is being used as a bargaining chip by Tehran, including over hundreds of millions of dollars owed for an arms order which Britain took payment for in the 1970s and never delivered. Britain is also a party to Iran's 2015 nuclear deal, which the United States quit in 2018 and which Tehran and European countries want to revive. Iran says Zaghari-Ratcliffe's case is not linked to any international negotiations.

"This is a totally inhumane and wholly unjustified decision," British foreign minister Dominic Raab said in a statement, urging her release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Natco Pharma shares gain over 3 pc

Shares of Natco Pharma on Monday gained over 3 per cent after the drug major said it has sought approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization CDSCO in India for phase-III clinical trial of Molnupiravir capsules for the treat...

UAE urges Israel to stop Jerusalem violence in rare rebuke

The United Arab Emirates on Monday warned that any moves to change the historic identity of Jerusalem threaten peace, and called on Israel to put an end to violence following the latest clashes between Israelis and Palestinians in the city....

Free COVID-19 vaccine in Delhi to all above 18: Arvind Kejriwal

Free COVID-19 vaccine will be provided to all above 18 years of age in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Monday, saying his government has already approved the purchase of 1.34 crore doses.He said the Delhi g...

SAT sets aside Sebi's order in Morepen Laboratories case

The Securities Appellate Tribunal SAT has set aside regulator Sebis order that had barred Morepen Laboratories from the capital markets for one year. Sebi, in September 2019, had prohibited Morepen Laboratories from the capital market for o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021