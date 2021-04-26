Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 19:21 IST
Niti's empowered group meets CSOs on COVID-19 management

Empowered Group-3 chaired by Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Monday reached out to more than 1 lakh civil society organisations to deliberate on coordinated strategies to navigate through the impact of a massive surge in COVID-19 infections, according to an official statement.

Members of NGOs/ CSOs were informed of the recent initiatives taken by the government like waiver of import duties on oxygen and related equipment, the opening of vaccination for the 18+ population, providing free foodgrains for 80 crore people for two months and resolving logistical bottlenecks.

The government has set up six empowered groups to address various issues on the management of COVID-19.

The Empowered Group-3, chaired by Niti Aayog CEO, is entrusted with the responsibility of coordinating with the private sector, NGOs and international organisations for COVID-19 response related activities.

The meeting was attended by Principal Scientific Adviser K Vijayaraghavan, National Disaster Management Authority Member Kamal Kishore and other senior officials from MEA, MHA, Cabinet Secretariat and Prime Minister's Office. Civil Society Organisations such as AkshayaPatra, Narayan Sevasansthan, Indian Cooperative Network for Women (ICNW), Narayan Seva Sansthan, Karuna Trust and, Disha Foundation etc gave several suggestions for addressing challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

India is struggling with a second wave of the pandemic with more than 3,00,000 daily new coronavirus cases being reported in the past few days, and hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

