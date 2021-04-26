Left Menu

62 pc turnout till 5 pm in UP panchayat polls; 2 cops on duty die after falling ill

Polling for the fourth phase will be held Thursday and the counting on May 2.The Allahabad High Court has asked the Uttar Pradesh government to conclude the panchayat election process by May 25.Poll-related clashes took place in Firozabad districts Nagla Pardaman and Barauli villages, officials said.Home guard Deputy Singh 50 took ill while going to a polling centre in Shikohabad in Forozabad district.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 26-04-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 20:47 IST
62 pc turnout till 5 pm in UP panchayat polls; 2 cops on duty die after falling ill

About 62 per cent turnout was recorded till 5 pm in the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls Monday, when two security personnel died after falling ill while on election duty.

Scuffles and stone-pelting were reported from Firozabad district where a man was injured.

Over 2.72 lakh candidates are in the fray for 2.14 lakh seats across 20 districts in this round of the four-phase election, a mammoth exercise held in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic.

A State Election Commission official said 62.35 per cent of the registered voters had turned up between 7 am and 5 pm, with another hour to go before the close of polling.

The phase covered the districts of Shamli, Meerut, Moradabad, Pilibhit, Kasganj, Firozabad, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Fatehpur, Unnao, Amethi, Barabanki, Balrampur, Siddharthanagar, Deoria, Chandauli, Mirzapur and Ballia.

Among them, Meerut recorded the highest poll percentage of 69.30 till 5 pm.

Seventy-one per cent polling was recorded in the first two phases. Polling for the fourth phase will be held Thursday and the counting on May 2.

The Allahabad High Court has asked the Uttar Pradesh government to conclude the panchayat election process by May 25.

Poll-related clashes took place in Firozabad districts Nagla Pardaman and Barauli villages, officials said.

Home guard Deputy Singh (50) took ill while going to a polling centre in Shikohabad in Forozabad district. He died in hospital, a police officer said.

In a similar case, a head constable deployed in Ballia’s Bansdih area to maintain law and order during the polling died after a dip in the body oxygen level.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Yadav said Kamla Singh Yadav (50) complained of difficulty in breathing and was taken to the district hospital.

Doctors there referred him to a higher medical centre and he was then brought to a hospital in Buxar district in neighbouring Bihar, where he died during treatment, the official said.

He said it is not known whether the head constable was tested for COVID-19.

In this phase alone, 10,416 candidates are in the fray for 746 posts of zila panchayat members and 88,584 people are contesting for 18,530 posts of kshetra panchayat members.

As many as 1,16,162 candidates are contesting for 14,379 village panchayats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

China's dominance of rare earth elements worries the West

As China continues to dominate the rare earth elements around the world, the Western countries are pushing towards self-reliance in the procurement of scarce metals and minerals that are essential for the manufacture of electric car batteri...

Desperate patients queue up outside Sardar Patel COVID Centre even before it opens

Chaos prevailed outside the Sardar Vallabbhai Patel COVID Care Centre SPCCC here as a huge crowd of desperate patients and their attendants gathered at the facility for getting admission even before it began operating this morning. Located ...

‘Disasters know no borders’ says Guterres, 35 years on from Chernobyl nuclear accident

A 20-second shut down of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant on 26 April 1986, created a surge that led to a chemical explosion, which released nearly 520 dangerous radionuclides into the atmosphere. As a result, large parts of the former S...

Situation in India "beyond heartbreaking", WHO chief says

The situation in India, where COVID-19 cases have surged, is beyond heartbreaking, and the World Health Organization is sending extra staff and supplies there to help fight the pandemic, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021