Myanmar forces kill at least one person - local media

Myanmar forces kill at least one person - local mediaReuters | Updated: 26-04-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 21:10 IST
One man was shot dead by Myanmar security forces in the country's second-biggest city of Mandalay on Monday, local news reports said.
It was the first such reported killing since Southeast Asian countries reached a consensus at the weekend with Myanmar's ruling junta to end violence.
Mizzima and Khit Thit Media said some other people had been wounded in the shooting in Mandalay. Mizzima said a woman on a motorcycle had also been shot dead in the southern town of Dawei.
