Two militant hideouts busted in J&K's Kulgam, arms & ammunition recovered

Two militant hideouts busted in J&K's Kulgam, arms & ammunition recoveredPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 26-04-2021 21:19 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 21:19 IST
Security forces busted two militant hideouts in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition, police said on Monday.
Based on a credible input, security forces busted two militant hideouts in the Adipal Jungle area of Aharbal, in the south Kashmir district, a police spokesman said.
During a search in the area, two hideouts were busted and subsequently destroyed, he said.
The spokesman said the security forces were able to recover incriminating materials and arms/ammunition including a 7.62 mm PK machine gun, a UMG, nine PK machine gun 7.67 mm carts, a nine mm (star) pistol with magazine, a nine mm pistol (disassembled), 24 nine mm pistol RDS, a rotating bolt (AK-47), 237 AK-47 rounds, a chili grenade, 32 5.56 mm RDS and an AK-47 magazine.
Some other items including four solar plates, 42 AK-47 fired cases, two combat pouches, two sleeping bags, a burkha (veil), two army pattern shirts and a CISF pattern shirt, he added.
All the recovered material have been taken into police custody for the purpose of investigation and a case has been registered, the spokesman said.
