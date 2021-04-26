Left Menu

Police say two hurt after reports of gunshots near UK college

British police said a man had been detained and two people injured, but not seriously, following reports of gunshots near a college in southern England. One man has been detained at the scene," Sussex Police said in a statement.

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-04-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 21:42 IST
British police said a man had been detained and two people injured, but not seriously, following reports of gunshots near a college in southern England. Police said they had received multiple calls about the incident at Crawley College shortly after 1400 GMT with footage on social media showing a large number of armed officers at the scene.

"We have responded to reports of gunshot fire near Crawley College. One man has been detained at the scene," Sussex Police said in a statement. "People are asked to stay away from the area. Staff and students are being evacuated from the college. Two people have suffered injuries, but these are not believed to be serious."

Crawley College said they are awaiting further information from the police and were not aware of any serious injuries.

