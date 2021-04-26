Left Menu

COVID-19: Haryana govt seeks cylinders from factory owners to supply oxygen

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Monday informed that the state government has directed all factory owners in the state to deposit cylinders in their possession to the government in view of a shortage of oxygen cylinders in hospitals amid the COVID-19.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-04-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 22:23 IST
COVID-19: Haryana govt seeks cylinders from factory owners to supply oxygen
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij. Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Monday informed that the state government has directed all factory owners in the state to deposit cylinders in their possession to the government in view of a shortage of oxygen cylinders in hospitals amid the COVID-19. "All factory owners in Haryana have been directed to deposit all cylinders they have with respective Deputy Commissioners as there is a great shortage of cylinders in Hospitals," Vij said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, the Minister took to Twitter saying, "Haryana Government has placed an order for 40 lakhs Covishield vaccine and 26 lakhs for Covaxin Vaccine. The vaccine will be provided free to everybody above 18 years of age in Haryana." Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday had informed that about 1.1 crore people above the age of 18 years will be administered COVID-19 vaccination across the state from May 1 and an amount of Rs 880 crores would be spent on the vaccine administration, which would be borne by his government. Registration for the vaccination would start on April 28.

According to Union Health Ministry, Haryana has 74,248 active cases as of 8 am on Monday. A total of 3,46,304 recoveries have been reported, while the death toll in the state has mounted to 3,767. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Lawyers walk out of Turkish court at pro-Kurdish party members' trial

Defence lawyers walked out of court on Monday alleging unfair treatment at the start of a trial of members of Turkeys main pro-Kurdish party over 2014 protests that began during an assault by Islamic State on the Syrian Kurdish town of Koba...

COVID-19: No shortage of medical oxygen in Goa, says CM Sawant

Amid a shortage of medical oxygen in several states due to surging COVID-19 cases, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday stated that there was no shortage of oxygen in the state. Speaking to ANI, the Chief Minister said, We have as muc...

98 more coronavirus deaths, 6,318 fresh cases in Punjab

Ninety-eight more fatalities, the highest number of deaths in a day this year, pushed the toll to 8,530 in Punjab while 6,318 fresh infections took the total count to 3,45,366, according to a medical bulletin issued on Monday.The state had ...

Liquor shops to remain closed in Puducherry till April 30

In view of the rising coronavirus cases, the government of Puducherry on Monday ordered all categories of liquor shops to remain closed with immediate effect up to midnight of April 30.All categories of liquor shops to remain closed with im...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021