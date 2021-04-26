UK imposes sanctions on 14 Russians over death of lawyer Magnitsky

The United Kingdom on Monday sanctioned 14 Russians who it said were complicit in the 2009 prison death of Sergei Magnitsky, an anti-corruption lawyer who was jailed after alleging a massive tax fraud.

The measures include freezing the assets of the officials and barring them from visiting the United Kingdom.

"Corruption has a corrosive effect as it slows development, drains the wealth of poorer nations and keeps their people trapped in poverty. It poisons the well of democracy," Dominic Raab said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)