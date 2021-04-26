UK imposes sanctions on 14 Russians over death of lawyer Magnitsky

UK imposes sanctions on 14 Russians over death of lawyer MagnitskyReuters | London | Updated: 26-04-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 22:29 IST
The United Kingdom on Monday sanctioned 14 Russians who it said were complicit in the 2009 prison death of Sergei Magnitsky, an anti-corruption lawyer who was jailed after alleging a massive tax fraud.
The measures include freezing the assets of the officials and barring them from visiting the United Kingdom.
"Corruption has a corrosive effect as it slows development, drains the wealth of poorer nations and keeps their people trapped in poverty. It poisons the well of democracy," Dominic Raab said in a statement.
