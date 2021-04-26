Left Menu

IPL Scoreboard: KKR vs Punjab Kings

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 26-04-2021 23:28 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 23:26 IST
IPL Scoreboard: KKR vs Punjab Kings
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Kolkata Knight Riders Shubman Gilllbw b Shami 9 Nitish Rana c Khan b Henriques 0 Rahul Tripathi c Khan b Hooda 41 Sunil Narine c Bishnoi b Arshdeep 0 Eoin Morgan not out 47 Andre Russell run out 10 Dinesh Karthik not out 12 Extras: (lb 6, w 1) 7 Total: (For 5 wickets in 16.4 overs) 126 Fall of Wickets: 1/5 2/9 3/17 4/83 5/98 Bowling: Moises Henriques 1-0-5-1, Mohammed Shami 4-0-25-1, Arshdeep Singh 2.4-0-27-1, Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-19-0, Chris Jordan 3-0-24-0, Deepak Hooda 2-0-20-1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

Samsung partners with Korean operators to power PS-LTE network in 700MHz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

North Cyprus leader backs two-state proposal for U.N. talks

Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar said he hoped his proposal for a two-state solution to the islands conflict would bring a new vision to U.N.-led talks this week even though Greek Cypriots have already rejected it. The United Nations is h...

US STOCKS-Tesla lifts S&P 500 ahead of tech earnings wave

The SP 500 and Nasdaq climbed on Monday, fueled by Tesla ahead of the electric car makers quarterly report, which kicks off this weeks results from several heavyweight growth companies. Tesla Inc advanced 1.3, with analysts expecting the co...

Turkey announces "full lockdown" from April 29 to curb COVID spread

Turks will be required to stay mostly at home under a nationwide full lockdown starting on Thursday and lasting until May 17 to curb a surge in coronavirus infections and deaths, President Tayyip Erdogan announced on Monday.Turkey logged 37...

Mother, daughter locked up inside store in Rajasthan; shopkeeper pleads innocence

A woman and her daughter who were accidently locked up in a cloth shop were rescued by police after two hours in Dholpur district of Rajasthan on Monday.The shop was opened despite government orders and when a police jeep reached the town, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021