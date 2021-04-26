IPL Scoreboard: KKR vs Punjab Kings

Kolkata Knight Riders Shubman Gilllbw b Shami 9 Nitish Rana c Khan b Henriques 0 Rahul Tripathi c Khan b Hooda 41 Sunil Narine c Bishnoi b Arshdeep 0 Eoin Morgan not out 47 Andre Russell run out 10 Dinesh Karthik not out 12 Extras: (lb 6, w 1) 7 Total: (For 5 wickets in 16.4 overs) 126 Fall of Wickets: 1/5 2/9 3/17 4/83 5/98 Bowling: Moises Henriques 1-0-5-1, Mohammed Shami 4-0-25-1, Arshdeep Singh 2.4-0-27-1, Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-19-0, Chris Jordan 3-0-24-0, Deepak Hooda 2-0-20-1.

