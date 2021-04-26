Left Menu

KSRTC operating 500 extra buses to cater to rush after Karnataka declares curfew to contain COVID-19

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has started operating 500 extra buses from Bengaluru to other parts of the state to cater to the rush after the state government on Monday announced a two-week curfew in the in light of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 26-04-2021 23:38 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 23:38 IST
KSRTC's logo. . Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced a two-week curfew in the state in light of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

"A COVID-19 curfew will be implemented in the state from tomorrow 9 pm for the next 14 days. Essential services will be allowed between 6 to 10 am. After 10 am, shops will close. Only construction, manufacturing and agriculture sectors allowed. Public transport will remain shut," he said. The Chief Minister also announced that government hospitals would provide free COVID-19 vaccination for those between 18 to 45 years. Free vaccination is also being provided to those above 45.

The state reported 34,804 new COVID-19 cases, 6,982 recoveries, and 143 deaths in the last 24 hours. It has 2,62,162 active cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

