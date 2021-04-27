All courts to be closed on April 29 during UP panchayat polls in Mathura

Owing to the upcoming phase of panchayat elections scheduled in Mathura, all the courts in the district will remain closed on April 29, an official said on Monday.

“As Mathura would go for polls for panchayat members, area panchayat members, gram panchayat and gram pradhan on April 29, the district and sessions court along with all the courts coming under the district judge's purview will remain closed,” an order passed by Mathura District and Sessions Judge Yashwant Kumar Mishra said.

Meanwhile, there will be no court work for two days from Monday in Gram Nyayalaya Mant since one of the employees was found to be infected by COVID-19 on Monday.

The offices of the court would also remain closed on Wednesday for sanitisation of the court complex, the order added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)