Padma Shri Dadudan Gadhvi passes away, PM Modi expresses grief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the demise of famous Gujarati poet Dadudan Gadhvi, saying his contribution in the field of folk literature will always be remembered. "The news of the demise of the famous Gujarati language poet Padma Shri Dadudan Gadhvi (poet Dad Bapu) is very sad. His contribution in the field of folk literature will always be remembered. May God grant peace to the departed soul," PM Modi said in a tweet in Gujarati.

Gadhvi, also known as Kavi Dad, was an octogenarian based in Junagadh district and was an active folk artist for the past six decades. He had received the Gujarat Gaurav Award as well as the Jhaverchand Meghani Award. He was also awarded the Padma Shri in 2021 for his contribution in the field of literature and education. (ANI)

