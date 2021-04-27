Left Menu

COVID-19: Rajnath approves temporary hiring of additional contractual staff

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday approved the temporary hiring of additional contractual staff over and above the authorisation in 51 identified high-pressure Ex-servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) polyclinics across the country to tide over the current COVID-19 crisis.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2021 11:24 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 11:24 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday approved the temporary hiring of additional contractual staff over and above the authorisation in 51 identified high-pressure Ex-servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) polyclinics across the country to tide over the current COVID-19 crisis. According to the defence ministry, the contractual staff, including one each of the Medical Officer, Nursing assistants, Pharmacists, Drivers and Chowkidar for identified ECHS polyclinics, will be hired through station headquarters for night duty, beyond normal working hours, for a period of three months.

The ministry further said that this move would ensure the availability of immediate medical attention, even during night hours, to acute cases in these areas to the veterans and their dependents. The validity of this sanction is up to August 15, 2021.

India has been witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases and on Monday reported 3.23 lakh fresh coronavirus cases and over 2,700 related deaths. A total of 3,23,144 new COVID-19 cases, 2771 related deaths and 2,51,827 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases to 28,82,204, as per the health ministry update on Tuesday morning.

The total count of positive cases now stands at 1,76,36,307, including 1,97,894 deaths and 1,45,56,209 recoveries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

