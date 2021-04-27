China says it is open to India and others joining COVID-19 conference

China says it is open to India and others joining COVID-19 conferenceReuters | Beijing | Updated: 27-04-2021 13:17 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 13:06 IST
The Chinese foreign ministry said on Tuesday that China was open to India and other South Asian countries participating in a virtual conference on fighting COVID-19. The foreign ministers of China, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will meet via video link on Tuesday to exchange views on fighting the pandemic, according to a statement from the Chinese foreign ministry.
The meeting is part of China's cooperation with South Asia countries and China is open to participation by other countries in the region, Wang Wenbin, a foreign ministry spokesman, said when asked by reporters at a regular briefing why India was not on the list of attendees.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Asian
- Nepal
- China
- Wang Wenbin
- India
- Sri Lanka
- Bangladesh
- Pakistan
- Afghanistan
- South Asia
- Chinese
ALSO READ
Pakistani transgender woman finds a niche in tailoring
Pakistani Muslim girl held captive by family in Italy, threatened with murder for seeing Hindu boy
Bangladesh economy shows recovery sign despite uncertainty created by COVID-19
Pakistan's overseas remittances exceed $2 bln for 10th straight month
Pakistan hoping for USD 1 billion debt relief from G-20