Beijing makes protest over Japan's diplomacy report on Chinese military

Beijing makes protest over Japan's diplomacy report on Chinese militaryReuters | Beijing | Updated: 27-04-2021 13:34 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 13:16 IST
China's foreign ministry on Tuesday said it had lodged solemn representations to Japan over its annual diplomacy report which expressed grave concerns on China's military capabilities and maritime activities.
China urged Japan to redress its mistake, and build stable relations between the two countries with concrete actions, ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a regular news briefing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Wang Wenbin
- Japan