UP: Relative of panchayat polls candidate killed in Ballia; cop suspended

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 27-04-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 13:41 IST
A relative of a panchayat polls candidate was allegedly killed by a group of people here following which a police sub inspector was suspended on charges of laxity in duty, an officer said on Tuesday.

Two accused have been arrested in connection with the case, police said.

Ghanshyam Mishra (52) was attacked with rods and sticks on Monday in Dub village in Sahatwar area while he was riding his motorcycle, Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada said.

He was taken to the hospital in Varanasi but died during treatment.

The deceased was related to Vinay Kumar Mishra, a BJP-supported candidate contesting the district panchayat polls. On the basis of a complaint filed by Mishra, an FIR was registered against 19 people and accused -- Chandan Saini and Deepak -- were arrested, police said.

Sub Inspector Surya Nath Yadav has been suspended, they said.

