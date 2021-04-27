Russia says U.S., NATO actions in Europe increase military threat -Ifax

Russia says U.S., NATO actions in Europe increase military threat -IfaxReuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-04-2021 13:59 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 13:59 IST
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday that actions by the United States and the transalantic NATO alliance in Europe were contributing to an increased military threat, the Interfax news agency reported.
Frictions around Russia's border with Ukraine have eased in recent days after Moscow ordered a withdrawal of some troops last week. Shoigu said that Russia would act as it saw fit to ensure security at its borders, Interfax reported.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
