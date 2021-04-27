Rajasthan village development officer held for taking bribe

Rajasthan village development officer held for taking bribePTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-04-2021 14:52 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 14:52 IST
Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a village development officer on Tuesday for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 8,000 in Ajmer district, officials said.
The action was taken on the basis of the complaint lodged by a villager, they said.
The accused, Krishna Meena, was posted in Jajota gram panchayat and had demanded the bribe from the complainant for issuing lease deed of a land, Rajasthan ACB Director General B L Soni said.
Meena has been arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act, he added.
