Left Menu

Muted celebrations of Dutch king's birthday amid pandemic

PTI | Amsterdam | Updated: 27-04-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 15:22 IST
Muted celebrations of Dutch king's birthday amid pandemic

The Dutch celebrated their king's birthday Tuesday in muted fashion as a coronavirus lockdown prevented large-scale street parties for the second year running.

This year, the national holiday comes with lockdown fatigue rising and a day before an easing of some restrictions even though hospitals are having to postpone regular medical procedures so they can focus on the high level of COVID-19 patients.

King Willem-Alexander was marking his 54th birthday in the southern city of Eindhoven, a city that brands itself as a hub for high-tech innovation, for a digital version of the annual royal walkabout.

The King's Day national holiday is usually an occasion for the Dutch to drape themselves in orange clothes, hats and feather boas, sell old toys and books in street markets and crowd the streets of major cities.

This year, for the second straight year, cities are encouraging people to stay home. The capital, Amsterdam, urged residents to celebrate according to lockdown guidelines with a maximum of one visitor, but added “you can still dig out the orange T-shirt or silly hat and hang out the flag.” A man wearing an orange robe cycled down a near deserted street in the city, while people stood in socially distanced lines waiting to buy pastries topped with icing in the national color orange.

The central city of Arnhem, meanwhile, was bracing for possible violent confrontations between football hooligans and a protest against the government.

In an attempt to prevent rioting, the city's mayor, Ahmed Marcouch, gave police special powers for the day to check people coming into Arnhem and imposed a limit of 500 people for a demonstration at the central market place.

Marcouch said that demonstrations are a constitutional right, but that “signals of the risk of rioting at different locations in the city endanger that right to demonstrate.” On Wednesday, the national lockdown is being eased with measures including the end of a nationwide curfew imposed in mid-January and cafes allowed to reopen their outdoor terraces — under strict conditions — from noon to 6 p.m.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden raises minimum wage for federal contractors to $15/hr

President Joe Biden on Tuesday will continue his push for a national 15 minimum wage with an executive order that raises pay to at least that level for hundreds of thousands of federal contract workers, according to senior White House offic...

Russian court imposes restrictions on Navalny's anti-corruption body

A Russian court said on Tuesday it had imposed restrictions on jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalnys Anti-Corruption Foundation FBK, while it considers a legal request to ban it and his regional campaign offices.Moscow City Court is conside...

Shaken U.S. Capitol on high alert for Biden's first address to Congress

President Joe Bidens first address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday will take place in a U.S. Capitol on high alert, with memories fresh of the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the building by supporters of his predecessor, Donald Trump.T...

Poland closer to EU recovery plan approval as Left says proposals accepted

Polands opposition Left block said on Tuesday that the government had accepted its proposals for how money from the European Unions COVID-19 recovery fund should be spent, bringing Polish approval for the plan a step closer. Opposition part...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021