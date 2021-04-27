Prohibitory orders clamped in 14 more LSGs in Malappuram dist

Seeking to contain the wide spread of the second wave of COVID-19, prohibitory orders were clamped in 14 more local self government (LSG) units in Malappuram district of Kerala, on Tuesday.

District Collector K Sreenivas imposed the orders under 144 CrPC.

Similar restrictions has already been in force in 24 LSG wards in the district till April 30, official sources said.

The prohibitory orders were imposed in municipal limits, where the test positivity rate has exceeded 30 percent, they said.

The LSG units, which comes under the new prohibitory order till April 30, are Purathur, Thennala, Thuthuvali, Monniyur, Valavannur, Edavanba, Urangattiri, Vsttamkulam, Keezhuparamba, Kuzhimanna, Vengara, Kannamangalam, Kalakaua and Kalpakancherry grama panchayats.

As per the order, the curbs would come into effect from 9 pm tonight and be in force till April 30.

Restrictions would be effective from 9 PM till morning 5 AM, in other parts of the district, it said.

Though strict control has been effective, restricting congregations and public gatherings are needed in order to check the spread, the order pointed out.

Kerala reported 21,890 new positive cases and 28 COVID- 19-related deaths on Monday taking the total affected in the state to 14,27,545 and the toll to 5,138.

Among the districts Kozhikode reported the highest number of cases-- 3,251, followed by Ernakulam with 2,515 and Malappuram with 2,455.

