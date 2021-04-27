No HC interim order for hosp to start post fire that killed 11

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday refused to pass an interim order permitting Sunrise Hospital, where a fire killed 11 people last month, to start functioning again.

A fire had broken out in Dreams Mall, in which the hospital was situated, in suburban Bhandup on March 25, and 11 patients admitted there lost their lives.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni said, ''We will not pass any order today allowing this hospital to function. This can wait.'' The bench was hearing a petition filed by Privilege Healthcare Services Pvt Ltd, which owns Sunrise Hospital, challenging an order of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation revoking its provisional occupation certificate, as well as seeking permission to start the hospital again.

As per the petition, the hospital has 250 beds for COVID-19 patients and oxygen supply.

BMC counsel Anil Sakhare opposed the plea and said after the March 25 incident, the fire no objection certificate (NOC) and nursing license of the hospital had been cancelled.

''Electricity supply to the whole building is cut off and the building has been sealed by the police. An FIR has been lodged against the owners of the mall and the directors of the petitioner company,'' Sakhare told the court.

Aabad Ponda, appearing for the petitioner, however, argued that the fire started on the first floor of the mall and not the hospital, and that 11 patients in the hospital lost their lives due to suffocation and not from getting charred in the fire.

The court, however, said it was a fact that 11 patients died in the fire, and posted the petition for further hearing in June.

