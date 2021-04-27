Maha: 1,500 kg beef seized in Thane, 2 arrested

Two people were arrested allegedly with a consignment of 1,500 kilograms of beef being transported illegally from Nashik to Thane, police said on Tuesday.

A tempo was stopped for checking by a police team on Mumbai-Nashik Highway at around 2am on Sunday, an official said.

''We found 1,500 kilograms of beef worth Rs 1.8 lakh in the tempo. The vehicle's driver Wasim Attar and cleaner Sameer Shaikh were arrested. Cow slaughter and beef transport is banned in the state, and moreover, these two did not have any kind of permit for meat transport,'' the official added.

The two have been charged under Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act as well as IPC provisions, he added.

