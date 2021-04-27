Left Menu

Cal HC calls for strict enforcement of EC ban on rallies on May 2

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-04-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 18:54 IST
Cal HC calls for strict enforcement of EC ban on rallies on May 2

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed all authorities to strictly enforce the ban imposed by the Election Commission on rallies and gatherings on May 2, the day of counting of votes and declaration of results of assembly elections in West Bengal and four other states.

The EC counsel apprised the court that it has banned all public meetings and victory processions throughout India on the said date in the wake of soaring COVID-19 cases.

A restriction of a maximum of two persons has been placed on the winning party for collecting the certificate, the commission told a division bench comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice Arijit Banerjee, which is hearing a set of PILs on observance of coronavirus guidelines during the election process.

''The restriction imposed by the Election Commission of India as indicated above, shall be strictly enforced by all authorities concerned and it is so directed by this court,'' the bench ordered.

Counsel for one of the petitioners also submitted that there is an acute shortage of hospital beds, oxygen cylinders and other medicines, and the state should file a report on the steps it is taking to alleviate such a situation.

Advocate General Kishore Dutta, appearing for the state, said daily health bulletins are published on West Bengal Health Department's website and the same is in public domain.

Dutta said the petitioner is at liberty to access the website and find out what measures the state is taking.

The bench said it expects the petitioner to access the data and report about any grievance that he may have regarding the health bulletin on affidavit, before the court can consider passing any further order.

The next date for hearing has been fixed for May 3.

PTI AMR RBT RBT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Six suspected drug peddlers arrested in J-K

Six alleged drug peddlers were arrested in Anantnag and Kulgam districts of Jammu and Kashmir as a huge consignment of drugs, concealed in a hideout, was busted, police said on Tuesday.Based on a specific information, a checkpoint establish...

United Breweries posts over 2-fold rise in Q4 profit at Rs 97.53 crore

Beer maker United Breweries Ltd on Tuesday reported an over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 97.53 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, riding on good volume growth in markets across the country.The company had posted a...

Lanka Cabinet approves proposal to ban face coverings in public places

Sri Lankas Cabinet on Tuesday approved a controversial proposal to ban all forms of face coverings in public places, citing a threat to national security.The move came weeks after Minister of Public Security Sarath Weerasekara signed a note...

Keep COVID-19 issue beyond politics: Bengal BJP to TMC

Blaming the ruling Trinamool Congress for engaging in politics over the spike in COVID-19 cases in the country and West Bengal, the BJP on Tuesday said it is not the right time for the Centre and the state to be involved in a conflict.BJP s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021