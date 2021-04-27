Spanish PM confirms two Spanish journalists killed in Burkina Faso

Spanish PM confirms two Spanish journalists killed in Burkina FasoReuters | Madrid | Updated: 27-04-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 19:45 IST
Two Spanish journalists who went missing on Monday in Burkina Faso have been murdered, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday.
"The worst of news is confirmed," Sanchez said on his Twitter account, sending his condolences to the two men's families. He named them as David Beriain and Roberto Fraile.
The two journalists went missing on Monday together with an Irish citizen and a Burkinabe national in an area near the border with Benin after armed individuals attacked a convoy of security forces and expatriates.
