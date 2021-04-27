Left Menu

Indonesia arrests firebrand cleric''s lawyer over attacks

PTI | Jakarta | Updated: 27-04-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 21:03 IST
Indonesia arrests firebrand cleric''s lawyer over attacks
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Members of Indonesia's counterterrorism police on Tuesday arrested the lawyer of a firebrand cleric and accused him of inciting people to commit terrorist acts and of pledging allegiance to the Islamic State group, officials said.

Police arrested Islam Defenders Front leader Rizieq Shihab's lawyer, Munarman, in a raid on his house in Jakarta's satellite city of Tangerang after interrogating scores of suspected militants detained after an attack outside a Roman Catholic cathedral during Palm Sunday Mass last month.

Munarman, who goes by one name, was the general secretary of the now-defunct Islam Defenders Front, widely known by the Indonesian acronym FPI, which was once on the political fringes and has a long record of vandalizing nightspots, hurling stones at Western embassies and attacking rival religious groups. It wants Islamic Shariah law to apply to Indonesia's 230 million Muslims.

"He is accused of an evil conspiracy to carry out acts of terror," National Police spokesperson Argo Yuwono said in a statement. He said Munarman incited people to commit radical acts and hid information about terrorism from authorities.

Police are still investigating his house in Tangerang and the disbanded FPI's headquarters in central Jakarta, where they seized chemicals for use in explosives, Ahmad Ramadhan, another police spokesman, said in a news conference late Tuesday.

The government banned FPI in December, saying it had no legal grounds to operate as a civil organisation and that its activities often violated the law and caused public disorder. Police arrested Shihab, the group's founder and chairman, on charges of inciting people to breach pandemic restrictions by holding events with large crowds.

Munarman, a former human rights lawyer before joining FPI, has been one of Shihab's lawyers since the firebrand cleric's trial in East Jakarta District Court began last month.

Police said they obtained videos showing Munarman pledging allegiance to the Islamic State group between 2014 and 2015 in Jakarta, Medan and Makassar.

A married couple believed to be members of a militant network that also pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group, blew themselves up outside a packed Roman Catholic cathedral during a Palm Sunday Mass in Makassar, the capital of South Sulawesi province, on March 29, wounding at least 20 people.

The country has been on high alert over the church attack and possible retaliation for FPI's disbandment after several recently arrested suspected militants were found to be members of FPI.

Police say the elite counterterrorism squad, known as Densus 88, has arrested more than 90 suspected militants since January, some believed to have links to the cathedral attack and others who were allegedly planning attacks on police and places of worship.

Indonesia has been battling militancy since the al-Qaida-linked group Jemaah Islamiyah carried out bombings on the resort island of Bali in 2002 that killed 202 people, mostly foreign tourists. Attacks aimed at foreigners have been largely replaced in recent years by smaller, less deadly strikes targeting the government, police, anti-terrorism forces and people considered by militants to be infidels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala police register over 20,000 cases for violating COVID protocols

Kerala police on Tuesday registered 20,214 cases across the state for not wearing masks and levied over Rs 55 lakh as fine for violating COVID-19 health protocols.Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state police has also registered 8,1...

Portugal to maintain COVID aid for companies, families 'at all costs'

Costly measures to support Portuguese companies and families will remain in place as long as necessary despite the huge budget hole they caused in the early months of 2021, the finance minister said on Tuesday.On Monday, the Portuguese gove...

New SIT will take Kotkapura police firing case to logical conclusion: Punjab CM

The new special investigation team SIT would take the 2015 Kotkapura police firing case to its logical conclusion, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said on Tuesday.The state cabinet on Monday had decided to set up the new SIT to probe ...

Consider plea for economic stimulus packages: HC

The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Centre and state government to consider a plea to provide economic stimulus packages for employees of private and unorganised sectors who have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 lockdown.The fi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021