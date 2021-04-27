Following are the top stories at 09.00 pm: NATION DEL26 VIRUS-EC-LD COUNTING Assembly polls: EC bans victory processions after counting of votes amid COVID surge New Delhi: The Election Commission on Tuesday banned all victory processions after counting of votes in states where assembly polls were held to check the spread of coronavirus.

BOM1 MH-VIRUS-BODIES-AMBULANCE Maha: Bodies of 22 COVID-19 victims stuffed in one ambulance Aurangabad,: The bodies of 22 COVID-19 victims were stuffed in one ambulance while being taken to a crematorium at Beed in Maharashtra, with the district administration citing lack of medical transport vehicles as the reason for it.

DEL49 DL-VIRUS-LD KEJRIWAL Delhi govt to import 18 cryogenic tankers from Thailand, 21 oxygen plants from France New Delhi: With Delhi facing a crippling shortage of life-saving oxygen, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said his government will import 18 cryogenic tankers from Thailand and 21 ready-to-use oxygen plants from France.

DEL80 VACCINE-DOUBLE MUTANT-EFFICACY Covishield, Covaxin effective against 'Indian strain' of coronavirus, study suggests New Delhi: Covishield and Covaxin -- the two coronavirus vaccines currently in use in India -- have efficacy against the 'Indian strain' and show ''milder'' illness in case of infection post vaccination, a senior scientist said on Tuesday citing preliminary results of a study.

DL-CREMATORIUMS As death toll spirals, corpses wait in 20-hour queues for last rites at Delhi crematoriums New Delhi: Under the high tin roof, 50 funeral pyres burned fiercely on Tuesday, the hot air filled with smoke, fine ash and muted sobs of shell-shocked famlies.

Nearby, lying unattended on the floor, and in scores of parked vehicles, more corpses awaited their turn, which relatives were told would come 16 to 20 hours later. By Amanpreet Singh DEL75 VIRUS-EC-COMPLIANCE Enforcing COVID norms is responsibility of state authorities: EC New Delhi: Facing flak over its alleged failure to ensure COVID-19 appropriate behaviour during poll campaigns, the Election Commission on Tuesday said enforcing provisions of the law to fight the pandemic is the responsibility of state disaster management bodies.

DEF-ARMYCHIEF-LADAKH Army Chief Gen Naravane visits eastern Ladakh and Siachen New Delhi: Army Chief Gen MM Naravane on Tuesday visited eastern Ladakh and Siachen and reviewed India's operational preparedness in the strategically key sectors, official sources said. DEL68 MHA-OXYGEN-2NDLD CONTAINERS Oxygen tankers from Thailand arrive in India, more to come from Singapore, Dubai New Delhi: A consignment of containers for transportation of medical oxygen arrived in India from Thailand while some more empty tankers will be airlifted from Singapore and Dubai on Tuesday, the Union home ministry said.

DEL59 VIRUS-VARDHAN-BLOOD CAMPS India better prepared this year to beat COVID-19 compared to 2020: Harsh Vardhan New Delhi: India is better prepared mentally and physically this year with more experience to beat the COVID-19 pandemic as compared to 2020, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Tuesday.

DEL66 VIRUS-EU-INDIA ASSISTANCE EU member countries rushing medical supplies to India New Delhi: Several member nations of the European Union are rushing in medical supplies like oxygen concentrators and ventilators to India in line with an announcement made by the bloc to support the country in its fight against a devastating second wave of coronavirus infection.

LEGAL LGD54 SC-VIRUS-VACCINE SC asks Centre to explain rationale behind different price slabs of COVID-19 vaccines New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday took note of different prices of COVID-19 vaccines for Centre, states and the private hospitals and asked the central government to explain to it the “rationale and basis” behind such a pricing policy.

LGD55 DL-HC-VIRUS-LD OXYGEN-MEDICINES Get your house in order: HC rebukes Delhi govt over blackmarketing of oxygen cylinders, medicines New Delhi: The Delhi High Court came down heavily on the AAP government on Tuesday over its ''failure'' to check black marketing of oxygen cylinders and crucial medicines needed by COVID-19 patients and said if the state cannot handle the situation, it will ask the central government to take over gas refiller units as it can’t let people die. FGN11: VIRUS-US-BIDEN-LD INDIA Washington: India helped the people of America in their hour of need and the US will provide full support in providing emergency assistance and resources in India's fight against COVID-19, President Joe Biden asserted after his phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

FGN33: NEPAL-INDIA-TRAVEL Kathmandu: The Indian Embassy here on Tuesday advised its citizens to avoid travelling to Nepal for the purposes of onward journeys to third countries after Kathmandu banned all foreign nationals from using the Himalayan nation as a transit point as part of its effort to combat the surge in the coronavirus cases.

SPORTS SPD23 SPO-CRI-IPL-BCCI-FOREIGNERS-2NDLD WRAP COVID cloud on IPL: BCCI assures safe return to foreign players; Aus suspends flights from India New Delhi/Melbourne: The BCCI stepped in to assuage apprehensions of IPL's foreign recruits, especially Australians, as a second wave of COVID-19 infections battered India, prompting the government Down Under to suspend air travel with the country besides asking players to make their ''own arrangements'' for return.

