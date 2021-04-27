Maha: Woman accused falls to death from Pune hospital

A 45-year-old woman, arrested in an abetment to suicide case, allegedly fell to her death from the Sassoon General Hospital building, where she was admitted after testing positive for COVID-19, here on Tuesday, police said.

According to the police, the woman may have fallen while allegedly trying to escape from the window of a bathroom on the eighth floor of the state-run hospital.

''The incident took place at around 4.30 pm. Prima facie probe indicates that the woman was trying to escape by removing glass pieces from the bathroom window and fell into the duct while coming down, dying on the spot,'' said Chandrakant Sangle, assistant commissioner of police (Lashkar division).

The deceased had latched the door of the bathroom from inside, the official said.

Ruling out the possibility of a suicide, he said the duct area between the two wings of the hospital is hardly three to four feet and one cannot think of jumping from there.

''It is clear that the woman had sneaked out of the bathroom window on the eighth floor, but it is difficult to say from which point she fell while coming down,'' Sangle said.

The deceased and her accomplice Nilesh Shelar were arrested by the Vishrambaug police for allegedly abetting the suicide of Milind alias Balwant Marathe.

Marathe was injured after he shot himself with a gun on December 15, 2020 at his shop and succumbed to the bullet injury later.

The jeweller's wife had registered a case under section 306 (abetment to suicide) against the accused duo, alleging that they had been harassing her husband since 2018 by demanding the money they had invested in his company.

The Pune police had also invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the duo.

