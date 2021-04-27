Left Menu

Maha: Woman accused falls to death from Pune hospital

PTI | Pune | Updated: 27-04-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 21:18 IST
Maha: Woman accused falls to death from Pune hospital

A 45-year-old woman, arrested in an abetment to suicide case, allegedly fell to her death from the Sassoon General Hospital building, where she was admitted after testing positive for COVID-19, here on Tuesday, police said.

According to the police, the woman may have fallen while allegedly trying to escape from the window of a bathroom on the eighth floor of the state-run hospital.

''The incident took place at around 4.30 pm. Prima facie probe indicates that the woman was trying to escape by removing glass pieces from the bathroom window and fell into the duct while coming down, dying on the spot,'' said Chandrakant Sangle, assistant commissioner of police (Lashkar division).

The deceased had latched the door of the bathroom from inside, the official said.

Ruling out the possibility of a suicide, he said the duct area between the two wings of the hospital is hardly three to four feet and one cannot think of jumping from there.

''It is clear that the woman had sneaked out of the bathroom window on the eighth floor, but it is difficult to say from which point she fell while coming down,'' Sangle said.

The deceased and her accomplice Nilesh Shelar were arrested by the Vishrambaug police for allegedly abetting the suicide of Milind alias Balwant Marathe.

Marathe was injured after he shot himself with a gun on December 15, 2020 at his shop and succumbed to the bullet injury later.

The jeweller's wife had registered a case under section 306 (abetment to suicide) against the accused duo, alleging that they had been harassing her husband since 2018 by demanding the money they had invested in his company.

The Pune police had also invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the duo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. delays enforcing tougher ID rules until May 2023 -- sources

The U.S. Homeland Security Department will delay enforcement of rules requiring Americans to get new identification cards in order to board airplanes or enter a federal building until May 3, 2023, sources told Reuters.The department in Marc...

Odisha forms dedicated corridor to transport surplus medical oxygen to other states

Amid the acute shortage of liquid medical oxygen LMO due to the COVID-19 surge in several parts of the country, Odisha Police has formed a dedicated corridor to ensure uninterrupted transportation of surplus LMO to different states. YK Jeth...

Kerala police register over 20,000 cases for violating COVID protocols

Kerala police on Tuesday registered 20,214 cases across the state for not wearing masks and levied over Rs 55 lakh as fine for violating COVID-19 health protocols.Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state police has also registered 8,1...

Portugal to maintain COVID aid for companies, families 'at all costs'

Costly measures to support Portuguese companies and families will remain in place as long as necessary despite the huge budget hole they caused in the early months of 2021, the finance minister said on Tuesday.On Monday, the Portuguese gove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021