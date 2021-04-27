Left Menu

3 men held for bus loot case after police encounter in Mathura

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 27-04-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 22:38 IST
Three men were arrested after a brief exchange of fire with the police near Yamuna Expressway in Surir police station area here in the early hours of Tuesday for their alleged involvement in a looting case, officials said.

With the arrest of three accused after the encounter, there has been a major breakthrough in the incident that took place on Yamuna Expressway on April 5, police said.

“While three accused have been arrested, their three accomplice managed to flee under the cover of darkness during an encounter after a tip-off from a reliable source during the early hours of Tuesday,” SSP Gaurav Grover said while talking to reporters.

The accused -- Yogesh, Dushyant, and Gaurav -- all residents of different villages of Mathura district, confessed to have looted passengers of the private luxury bus (a Hamirpur-bound private sleeper bus coming from Delhi) on April 5, on the highway falling under Surir police station area.

The SSP said Rs 57,800 cash, two country-made pistols, a .315 bore rifle, live and blank cartridges, two looted mobile phones, one motorbike and a scooty were recovered from their possession.

Police teams have been deployed to nab the other three culprits -- Neeraj, Naresh and Bholu -- all residents of Mathura, who managed to escape during the encounter, officials said.

Posing as passengers, the accused disclosed that they managed to stop and board the bus. They committed the loot and then got off the bus later on April 5.

As many as 10 teams, including surveillance, SWAT, and local intelligence were formed to work on the case, police said.

