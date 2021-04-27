Left Menu

Close aide of gangster nabbed from Jharkhand: Punjab Police

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-04-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 23:05 IST
Close aide of gangster nabbed from Jharkhand: Punjab Police

A close aide of a gangster was arrested from Jharkhand, said Punjab police on Tuesday.

Gavi Singh alias Vijay was an aide of gangster Jaipal, said DGP Dinkar Gupta in an official statement.

Gavi, a resident of Raaya Wala village in Ferozepur district, was arrested from Seraikela Kharsawan district in Jharkhand by a joint team of the Punjab Police and Jharkhand Police on Monday evening.

An SUV, five mobile phones and three internet dongles were also recovered from him, he said.

Police said Gavi allegedly had close links with drug smugglers from Pakistan and Jammu and Kashmir. They said he was receiving the drugs supply and weapons from Pakistan.

He had also managed to give a slip to the Jalandhar police in an 11 kg heroin recovery case in February 2020.

Gavi is a history-sheeter facing over 10 heinous criminal cases, including murder, dacoity, kidnapping and extortion, said police.

The DGP said the Punjab Police will obtain his transit remand after producing him in a court in Jharkhand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Doctor, two accomplices held for hoarding Remdesivir injections in Ghaziabad

A joint team of special weapons and tactics SWAT and Kotwali police have arrested three men, including a doctor working in Lucknows King Georges Medical University, for allegedly hoarding Remdesivir injections here, police said on Tuesday.M...

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Capitals by one run in Indian Premier League.

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Capitals by one run in Indian Premier League....

Ex-White House adviser charged in USD 200K theft from schools

The founder of a national charter school network who once served as a White House adviser under President Barack Obama was arrested Tuesday on charges alleging he stole over USD 200,000 from the network and used it to get a better interest ...

China, B'desh should oppose powers from outside the region forming 'military alliance' in South Asia: Chinese DM

China and Bangladesh should make joint efforts against powers from outside the region establishing a military alliance in South Asia and practising hegemonism, Chinese Defence Minister Gen. Wei Fenghe said on Tuesday.Wei made the remarks wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021