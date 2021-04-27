Left Menu

India achieved yet another milestone on Tuesday. Eight States/UTs have not reported any COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours. Also, the Centre has so far provided more than 15 crore vaccine doses to States/Union Territories (UTs) free of cost.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 23:35 IST
Covid roundup: 8 States, UTs do not report any COVID deaths in last 24 hrs
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

India achieved yet another milestone on Tuesday. Eight States/UTs have not reported any COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours. Also, the Centre has so far provided more than 15 crore vaccine doses to States/Union Territories (UTs) free of cost. As a sign of relief, eight States/UTs have not reported any COVID-related fatalities in the last 24 hours. These are Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu; Ladakh (UT), Tripura, Lakshadweep, Mizoram, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The government of India has so far provided more than 15 crore vaccine doses (15,65,26,140) to States/UTs free of cost. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 14,64,78,983 doses. The Union Health Ministry informed, "More than 1 crore doses (1,00,47,157) are still available with the States/UTs to be administered. More than 80 Lakh (86,40,000) doses will be received in addition by the States/UTs in the next 3 days."

However, amidst the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, India reported 3.23 lakh fresh coronavirus cases and over 2,700 related deaths in the last 24 hours. A total of 3,23,144 new COVID-19 cases, 2771 related deaths and 2,51,827 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases to 28,82,204, as per the health ministry update on Tuesday morning. Ten states including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan report 71.68 per cent of the new cases.

Maharashtra today reported 895 Covid deaths in 24 hours, the biggest single-day spike in fatalities. The state, logged 66,358 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, a day after its daily case count dropped to 48,700. Punjab reported 5,932 new COVID19 cases, 100 deaths and 3,774 discharges making the total case tally reach 3,51,282, as per State Health Bulletin today.

Karnataka reported 31,830 fresh cases, 180 deaths and 10,793 discharges; case tally rose to 14,00,775 in the last 24 hours. Gujarat too reported 14,352 new COVID19 cases, 170 deaths and 7,803 discharges in the last 24 hours.

24,149 new cases, 381 deaths and 17,862 recoveries were reported in Delhi today; case tally rose to 10,72,065. Union Minister Harsh Vardhan today said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the largest vaccination drive in the world in January, 2021 which is now being accelerated further as the vaccination of young people is about to begin from May 1. He also said that in 2021, the country is better prepared mentally and physically with more experience to beat the pandemic as compared to 2020. (ANI)

