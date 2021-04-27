IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs DC

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs DCPTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 27-04-2021 23:39 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 23:38 IST
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw c de Villiers b Harshal Patel 21 Shikhar Dhawan c Chahal b Jamieson 6 Steven Smith c de Villiers b Siraj 4 Rishabh Pant not out 58 Marcus Stoinis c de Villiers b Harshal Patel 22 Shimron Hetmyer not out 53 Extras: (LB-4, W-2) 6 Total: (For four wickets in 20 Overs) 170 Fall of wickets: 1-23, 2-28 , 3-47, 4-92.
Bowling: Daniel Sams 2-0-15-0, Mohammed Siraj 4-0-44-1, Kyle Jamieson 4-0-32-1, Washington Sundar 4-0-28-0, Harshal Patel 4-0-37-2, Yuzvendra Chahal 2-0-10-0.
