Left Menu

Russian military intervenes to halt clashes in Syrian city

Russian military police have been deployed to a city in northeastern Syria to halt clashes between Kurdish forces and Syrian government-allied fighters, a Russian officer said here.Rear Adm. Alexander Karpov, the head of the Russian militarys Reconciliation Center in Syria, on Tuesday said military police backed by helicopter gunships were sent to Qamishli near the border with Turkey.He said Russian mediation efforts helped halt the shooting in the city and stabilize the situation.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 28-04-2021 01:51 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 01:51 IST
Russian military intervenes to halt clashes in Syrian city

Russian military police have been deployed to a city in northeastern Syria to halt clashes between Kurdish forces and Syrian government-allied fighters, a Russian officer said here.

Rear Adm. Alexander Karpov, the head of the Russian military's Reconciliation Center in Syria, on Tuesday said military police backed by helicopter gunships were sent to Qamishli near the border with Turkey.

He said Russian mediation efforts helped halt the shooting in the city and stabilize the situation. Karpov didn't elaborate on what had caused the tensions or provide further details.

Russia has waged a military campaign in Syria since 2015, helping President Bashar Assad's government retake control over most of the country after a devastating 10-year conflict. Qamishli is mainly controlled by the Kurdish forces, although government troops and allied militias have a security presence near the airport and other neighbourhoods. Tensions occasionally flare between the Kurdish group, dominant in Syria's northeast, and the central government in Damascus.

The latest clashes in Qamishli erupted a week ago when Syrian government-allied fighters known as the National Defense Forces attacked a position manned by the Kurdish forces in Qamishli, according to Kurdish reports. The Kurdish forces, known as Asayish, said one of their own was fatally injured in the fighting.

In the intense fighting that followed, the Asayish deployed around Qamishli, taking cover behind walls and firing at the government-allied group in the distance.

The Kurds, Syria's largest ethnic minority, have carved out a semi-autonomous enclave in Syria's north since the start of the civil war in 2011. In the area, the dominant Kurdish group, which has allied with the United States to combat Islamic State militants, has developed its own administration and controls most of Syria's oil resources. The Kurdish-led administration has been demanding recognition as a semi-autonomous entity, as well as representation in political negotiations with the Syrian government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia in talks to sell 1% of Aramco to foreign investor, says crown prince

Saudi Arabias crown prince said in televised remarks on Tuesday that the kingdom was in discussions to sell another 1 of state oil firm Saudi Aramco to a foreign investor.Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said Aramco, the worlds biggest oil ...

U.S. appeals court rejects Ghislaine Maxwell's latest bail request

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday rejected Ghislaine Maxwells latest request for bail, after her lawyer said guards in her Brooklyn jail were keeping her awake at night to ensure she wouldnt commit suicide like the financier Jeffrey Epstein. ...

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. watchdog mulls guidance to curb SPAC projections, liability shield -sources

The U.S. securities regulator is considering new guidance to rein in growth projections made by listed blank-check companies, and clarify when they qualify for certain legal protections, according to three people with knowledge of the discu...

Soccer-UEFA to increase squad size to 26 players for Euro 2020 - reports

Europes soccer governing body UEFA is set to increase the size of the national team squads at this years European Championship from 23 to 26 players, British media reported on Tuesday. The rule is being changed to lighten the burden on play...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021