Left Menu

Australia marks 25 years since worst mass shooting

Australia marked the 25th anniversary of the country's worst mass shooting on Wednesday in which a lone gunman killed 35 people and forced authorities to implement some of the world's toughest gun laws. Australia has had no mass shootings since 1996. Total deaths from firearms were 521 in the country in 1996.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 28-04-2021 10:09 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 10:06 IST
Australia marks 25 years since worst mass shooting
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Australia marked the 25th anniversary of the country's worst mass shooting on Wednesday in which a lone gunman killed 35 people and forced authorities to implement some of the world's toughest gun laws. Martin Bryant went on a shooting spree on April 28, 1996, at a cafe and tourist site at the former colonial prison of Port Arthur, in the island state of Tasmania, with military-style weapons he had bought without background checks.

Within two weeks of the massacre, the then conservative prime minister John Howard had brokered a National Firearms Agreement law limiting licensing and ownership controls of guns. Australia banned all semi-automatic rifles and all semi-automatic and pump-action shotguns and thousands of unlicensed firearms were surrendered under a gun amnesty.

"We took hundreds of thousands of guns out of the community and the evidence since ... is that there have been no mass shootings since then, and the country is a much safer place," Howard told the Australian Broadcasting Corp on Wednesday. The firearms law is held up by many abroad as an example of the need for tighter gun controls in the United States, which has seen a surge in mass shootings in 2021.

The U.S. recorded 163 mass shooting events this year as of Monday, up from 94 over the same period in the prior year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. Australia has had no mass shootings since 1996.

Total deaths from firearms were 521 in the country in 1996. In 2019, with the population up from about 18 million to 25 million, Australia had 219 deaths, official data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Only one-third beds in ITBP COVID care centre taken as O2 supply "limited"

Only one-third of the total 500 oxygen beds at the ITBP operated COVID care centre in south Delhi are occupied as the border guarding force said the capacity to admit coronavirus infected patients at the facility is limited due to supply of...

Quake of 6.2 magnitude strikes Assam, six more follows

Seven back- to-back earthquakes jolted Assam and some other northeastern states on Wednesday morning, causing extensive damage to buildings and forcing people to scamper out of their homes.The first of the shocks of 6.4 magnitude with its e...

Morepen Laboratories to raise over Rs 433 cr via issuance of shares on preferential basis

Drug firm Morepen Laboratories on Wednesday said its board has approved raising over Rs 433 crore through issue of shares to Switzerlands private venture capital firm Corinth Investment Holdings and Liquid Holdings, a promoter group of the ...

OxygenOS Open Beta 5 released for OnePlus Nord

OnePlus has released the OxygenOS Open Beta 5 update for the OnePlus Nord. The latest open beta build comes with a number of bug fixes and network improvement.The update fixes the frame drops issue as well as the abnormal preview in Nightsc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021