Left Menu

SC asks UP govt if arrested Kerala journalist can be shifted for treatment outside state

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2021 12:58 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 12:58 IST
SC asks UP govt if arrested Kerala journalist can be shifted for treatment outside state

The Supreme Court Wednesday suggested to the Uttar Pradesh government that Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan, arrested last year on way to Hathras where a young Dalit woman had died after being gang raped, can be shifted for better medical outside the state.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to seek instructions from the state government on its suggestion and posted the plea of Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) and Kappan's wife for further hearing at 1 pm.

Mehta, appearing for the UP government, vehemently opposed the suggestion saying several similarly placed accused are getting treatment in hospitals in the state and Kappan should not be given special treatment just because a journalistic body is a petitioner here.

People with multiple organ failure are also being looked at by jail hospital in Mathura, he said.

The bench, also comprising Justices Surya Kant and A S Bopanna, said that at this moment it was confined to the limited prayer of granting better health facilities to Kappan and asked whether he can be allowed medical treatment in Delhi.

“We are confined to health issue. It is in the interest of the state also that the accused gets better treatment,” the bench observed.

On November 16 last year, the top court had sought a response from the Uttar Pradesh government on the plea challenging the arrest of the journalist.

The FIR has been filed under various provisions of the IPC and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against four people having alleged links with the Popular Front of India, or PFI.

Kappan was arrested on way to Hathras following the death of a 19-year-old Dalit woman who was allegedly gang-raped on September 14, 2020 in a village in the district.

Her cremation at night by the authorities, allegedly without the parents' consent, had triggered widespread outrage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Stay Covered Against Rising Incidents of Debit/Credit Card Frauds with Fraudulent Charges Cover

Pune, Maharashtra, India NewsVoir As digital payments continue to rise amidst COVID-19 restrictions, incidents of identity theft, hacking, phishing attack, and data breach have also increased multifold. As per Norton Cyber Safety Insights R...

DRDO conducts maiden trial of Python-5 Air-to-Air Missile

Indias indigenous Light Combat Aircraft, Tejas, has added the 5th generation Python-5 Air-to-Air Missile AAM to its air-to-air weapons capability.Trials were also aimed to validate enhanced capability of already integrated Derby Beyond Visu...

IndiGrid NCD issue oversubscribed nearly 10 times, to raise Rs 1,000 cr

Infrastructure investment trust IndiGrids public issue of non-convertible debt securities has been subscribed nearly 10 fold within hours of opening on Wednesday.IndiGrids NCDs issue base size was of Rs 100 crore with a green shoe option of...

TVS Motor Company's Operating EBITDA Increases to 10.1%; Revenue Grows by 53%; Records Highest Ever Profit in a Quarter

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India NewsVoir TVS Motor Company Revenue from Operations grew by 53 at Rs. 5,322 Crores for the quarter under review against Rs. 3,481 Crores reported in the fourth quarter of 2019-20. During Q4 2020-21, two-wheeler sal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021