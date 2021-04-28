Left Menu

Mozambique to form special unit to prosecute terrorism cases - attorney general

Mozambique's government, which is facing a growing Islamist insurgency, will create a special unit in the attorney general's office to investigate and prosecute cases of terrorism, the attorney general said on Wednesday.

Last month, they assaulted the coastal town of Palma, near natural gas projects worth $60 billion that is meant to transform Mozambique's economy. Dozens of people were killed, the government says. Presenting her annual report to parliament, Attorney General Beatriz Buchili said a new special unit would be dedicated to investigating and prosecuting complex crimes, including terrorism.

"One cannot face the crime of terrorism disassociated from other legal types of crime that are related to them, such as trafficking in weapons, drugs, and people, illegal exploitation of mineral, forest and wildlife resources, money laundering and financing of terrorism, which are other facets of crimes associated with violent extremism," she said. Bucheli spoke as foreign ministers from Zimbabwe, Botswana, South Africa, and Mozambique prepared to meet on Thursday to discuss a report from a regional team that was sent to Mozambique to assess the security situation and identify immediate ways to help it deal with insurgent attacks.

