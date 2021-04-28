Left Menu

FinMin relaxes COVID-relief material import norms for Indian Red Cross

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 17:14 IST
FinMin relaxes COVID-relief material import norms for Indian Red Cross

The Finance Ministry has waived permissions required from any government departments for customs clearance of COVID-related relief material imported by the Indian Red Cross Society.

In instruction to field offices, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said in the wake of the extraordinary situation arising out of the COVID pandemic, the issue of providing seamless clearance to such relief material received from foreign governments and imported by the Indian Red Cross Society was discussed in a meeting chaired by the Cabinet Secretary on April 27.

“It was decided that in all cases of COVID related imports facilitated by Ministry of External Affairs and/ or imported by Indian Red Cross Society, permissions/ licences/ authorisations required from other Government Department/Agencies prior to the clearance of goods, if any, would be deemed to have been given. “In other words, such cases need not be referred to those agencies or the requirement may be suitably waived,” the CBIC said.

The CBIC, which is the apex body in Customs duty and clearance matters, also asked field offices to give the “highest priority” to these consignments and facilitate their clearance in the shortest possible time.

The indirect tax body also noted that donations of COVID-related material and medicines from foreign governments, besides oxygen and related equipment, have also started arriving at Indian ports.

The government last week waived customs duty on the import of COVID vaccines as well as medical-grade oxygen and related equipment as the nation battles its worst health crisis with a ''tsunami'' of infections setting a new world record for cases.

In its fight against COVID, it had also waived customs duty on imported Remdesivir injections and the drug's active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) to boost supplies.

The CBIC had directed customs officers to clear all import consignments, including life-saving drugs and oxygen equipment, used in COVID treatment on the highest priority.

AMRG & Associates Senior Partner Rajat Mohan said, “High priority Customs clearance coupled with a recent exemption for import duties on COVID-related relief material would strengthen the fight of a commoner against the pandemic”.

India reported a record of 3,60,960 new infections on Wednesday, bringing its total to over 1.79 crore. Deaths also rose by a record 3,293 to 2,01,187.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. govt boosts Moderna COVID-19 vaccine contract to $1.25 bln

Moderna Inc said on Wednesday the U.S. government had agreed to increase the contract for the companys COVID-19 vaccine by 236 million to roughly 1.25 billion, to include additional costs related to the shots studies.The company and the Bio...

Russian authorities paint over large Navalny mural in St Petersburg

Russian authorities rapidly painted over a large mural of jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny on Wednesday after it appeared overnight on a building in central St Petersburg. The mural in President Vladimir Putins hometown showed a ...

Sterling takes back seat to dollar ahead of Fed

Sterling edged lower to the dollar on Wednesday as the greenback strengthened across the board ahead of the Federal Reserves policy decision due later in the day.The dollars strength is likely to be transitory, analysts said, as the U.S. ce...

US STOCKS-Dow, Nasdaq futures drop after mixed tech earnings; Fed meeting eyed

Futures tracking the Dow and the Nasdaq fell on Wednesday after a mixed batch of earnings from big technology companies, while investors kept a close watch on the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is expected to stick to its promise of keeping mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021