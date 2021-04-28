Bulgaria sees possible Russian involvement in munitions depot blasts

Bulgarian prosecutors are collecting evidence on the possible involvement of six Russians in four explosions between 2011 and 2020 at Bulgarian arms depots that were storing munitions destined for export to Ukraine and Georgia, a spokeswoman said.

She said prosecutors could reasonably assume links between the Bulgaria blasts, the attempted poisoning of Bulgarian arms trader Emilian Gebrev in 2015, and munitions depot explosions in the Czech Republic in 2014. The six Russians were in Bulgaria during the period in which the arms depot blasts occurred as well as attempts to poison Gebrev, prosecutors' spokeswoman Siyka Mileva told a news briefing on Wednesday.

"The collected evidence points so far, with a great degree of credibility, to the conclusion that the aim of the actions of the Russian citizens was to stop the supplies of (munitions) to Georgia and Ukraine," Mileva said. "Evidence is being collected on the complicity of these six Russian citizens."

Ukraine has been at odds with Russia since 2014 when its Crimea region was annexed by Moscow and Russian-backed separatists launched an insurgency in Ukraine's east. Tensions between Russia and Georgia have been high since their 2008 war. Mileva said prosecutors were liaising with counterparts in the Czech Republic to establish possible links between the Bulgaria blasts and the 2014 explosions at the Czech depot, which also stored munitions owned by Gebrev.

Moscow has rejected the Czech allegations as absurd and on Wednesday Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov dismissed the Bulgarian investigation. "Either the Bulgarian side knew nothing and only now, after the Czech Republic announced the 2014 incident, decided to outshine the Czechs and look further back into history," Lavrov told reporters. "Or they knew about for all this time but did not make it public for some reason." Mileva did not name the Russian citizens or give other details about them but said three Russians who have been charged with the attempted murder of Gebrev most likely have been intelligence agents.

Prosecutors said the explosion at an arms depot owned by Gebrev's company EMCO in 2011, two blasts at state arms company VMZ in 2015 and a fourth at private arms producer Arsenal in 2020 all lacked obvious, technical causes. All of the blasts were triggered remotely and followed the outbreak of fires that the perpetrators apparently timed to allow workers to get out of the area and avoid casualties, Mileva said.

"In all of the four blasts, production destined for export to Georgia and Ukraine was destroyed," she said. Czech authorities ordered most Russian diplomatic staff in Prague to leave last week after accusing Russian spies of being behind ammunition depot blasts. Russia expelled Czech diplomats in retaliation. Bulgaria has voiced full solidarity with Prague.

