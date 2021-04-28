Left Menu

Third kidnapped ONGC employee still in captivity of ULFA(I) : Assam Police

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 28-04-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 20:20 IST
Third kidnapped ONGC employee still in captivity of ULFA(I) : Assam Police

Assam Police on Wednesday claimed that the third kidnapped ONGC employee is still in the clutches of ULFA(I) militants and that they are hiding in Nagaland.

The search operation for the missing employee of the crude oil and gas major is on and the force is getting regular updates from security agencies, Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Gyanendra Pratap Singh told reporters here.

The other two ONGC employees - Mohini Mohan Gogoi and Alakesh Saikia were rescued on April 24 after an encounter near the Indo-Myanmar border in Mon district of Nagalande third one was on.

''We have got specific information from Assam Rifles, the Army and Nagaland Police that Ritul Saikia is still in captivity of ULFA(I). They are hiding in Mon district,'' Singh said.

''We will be able to rescue him very soon,'' he added.

Hours after the rescue of Gogoi and Saikia, the banned ULFA(I) had issued a statement claiming that the outfit all the three ONGC employees in a village of Mon district during the encounter.

''The security forces are silent on Ritul Saikia (the third ONGC employee). We therefore suspect that he may have fallen to their bullets or the security agencies are refraining from revealing his status for their own reasons,'' the statement had claimed.

The three employees of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) were kidnapped on April 21 from Lakwa oilfield in Sivasagar district along the Assam-Nagaland border.

The state police has arrested at least three persons, including one Assam Police constable, for their active role in the kidnapping.

Police also took into custody 20 persons for their alleged involvement or links with the banned outfit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

SII CEO Adar Poonawalla gets 'Y' category security cover

Serum Institute of Indias CEO Adar Poonawalla has been accorded Y category security across India by the CRPF in view of potential threats to the businessman, involved in the production of one of the COVID-19 vaccines in India, the Union gov...

As climate changes, study finds world's glaciers melting faster

Nearly all of the worlds glaciers are losing mass - and at an accelerated pace, according to a new study published Wednesday that could impact future projections for ice loss.The study in the science journal Nature provides one of the most ...

Guj: Fire at Vadodara railway station; no casualties

A fire was reported on one of the platforms of Vadodara railway station in Gujarat on Wednesday and no casualties were reported in the incident, an official said.At least seven trains were briefly halted for safety reasons after a part of t...

HP sees record 33 deaths, 2,539 COVID cases on single day

Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday recorded the highest single-day spike of 2,539 fresh COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths, a senior official said, citing data updated till 7 pm.The death toll in the state due to COVID-19 now stands at 1,407 and tally...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021