J-K: Charge sheet filed against 3 militant associates involved in attack on BJP leader
Police on Wednesday filed a charge sheet against three militant associates involved in an attack on a BJP leader in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir in which his personal security guard was killed.After obtaining the sanction of prosecution from the government of Union Territory of J-K, Challan against the three accused persons was produced before the Competent Honble court of law for its judicial determination, a police spokesperson said.On October 6 last year, militants carried out an attack on BJP district vice president Ghulam Qadir at his native village Nunner in central Kashmirs Ganderbal.PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 28-04-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 21:16 IST
''After obtaining the sanction of prosecution from the government of Union Territory of J-K, Challan against the three accused persons was produced before the Competent Hon'ble court of law for its judicial determination,'' a police spokesperson said.
On October 6 last year, militants carried out an attack on BJP district vice president Ghulam Qadir at his native village Nunner in central Kashmir's Ganderbal. However, his personal security officers (PSOs) quickly retaliated, resulting in the death of a militant, Shabir Ahmad Shah, a resident of Jangalnar Awantipora. During the brief exchange of fire, PSO constable Altaf Hussain was seriously injured and later succumbed. In this regard, police had registered a case and during the course of the investigation, three active militant associates of Hizbul Mujahideen -- Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh, Aasif Khazir Mir both residents of Serch Ganderbal and Hilal Ahmad Mir, a resident of Burnbugh Kangan -- were arrested.
The investigation revealed that all the three were part of a criminal conspiracy and worked as associates with the militant group in carrying out the attack on the BJP leader. Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, detonators and Pakistani flag, were recovered on their disclosures and the investigation concluded, the spokesperson said.
