SIT formed in Mizoram to probe forest fire in Lunglei district

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 28-04-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 21:33 IST
The Mizoram Police has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the forest fire in the worst-affected Lunglei district as it was suspected to be a man-made disaster, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

Mizoram Inspector of General Police (Headquarters) John Neihlaia told PTI that a special investigation team, headed by a Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Lunglei district, was formed on Tuesday, and a case was registered in connection with the wildfire that destroyed vast tracts of land.

Lunglei superintendent of police (SP) Rex Zarzoliana Vanchhawng said, the team has started an investigation.

The forest fire, which broke out in the outskirts of Lunglei town on Saturday, has been doused with the help of local volunteers, and Bambi Bucket operation carried out by the Indian Air Force.

According to officials, forest fires have been reported from nearly 70 areas in five districts since last week and the blaze is more or less under control now.

No human casualty has been reported, they said.

An IAF helicopter used Bambi buckets, which helps in aerial fire fighting operations, to douse the blaze at Phawngpui tlang, the highest peak in Mizoram, located in Lawngtlai district on Wednesday, they said.

The operation will continue on Thursday depending on the situation, they said.

Serchhip district deputy commissioner Kumar Abishek told PTI that the blaze is more or less under control in the district.

''Though the forest fire damaged vast tracts of land in several places, the good news is that there is no loss of life. Apart from the IAF, local volunteers have done a commendable job to douse the blaze,'' he said.

Hnahthial district deputy commissioner H. Dolianbuaia said that the blaze is under control in the distrct and all settlements and village are out of danger now.

The forest fire which spread to Lunglei town on Sunday had prompted the state government to seek help from the Centre.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday had assured all possible helps to Mizoram in tackling the crisis and prayed for the wellbeing of the people.

According to a satellite data assessment by the Forest Survey of India (FSI), there were as many as 2,671 forest fire points in the state between April 20 and 26, with over 400 points on Monday alone.

