6 people dead after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in UP's Hathras

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 28-04-2021 23:59 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 23:59 IST
Six people have died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor during a local festival in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district, police said on Wednesday, adding that a sub-inspector and constable have been suspended related to the case.

Hathras District Magistrate Ramesh Ranjan said some people from the Sindhi community in Nagla Paradh and Nagla Sindhi hamlets of Nagla Daya village (under Hathras Gate police station) on April 26 had worshipped the presiding deity of their clan, and as per tradition, liquor is offered to the deity that is then distributed to devotees as 'prasad'.

The next day, police got information that some people had died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor, and senior officials reached the spot.

It came to light that four persons had died after consuming the liquor and two more deaths were reported on Wednesday. Ranjan claimed the post-mortem did not confirm death due to consumption of spurious liquor. Since the deaths took place after the liquor was consumed, hence, it is alleged that the fatalities were caused by consumption of spurious liquor.

The DM said nearly half-a-dozen persons who fell sick have been admitted to the district hospital in Hathras and Aligarh Medical College.

The liquor seller has been arrested, and he is being interrogated, Ranjan said.

A sub-inspector and a police constable have been suspended for laxity in discharge of duty, and a departmental probe has been ordered against the SHO of Hathras Gate police station.

