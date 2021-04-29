EBay first-quarter revenue beats estimates

EBay first-quarter revenue beats estimatesReuters | Updated: 29-04-2021 01:40 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 01:37 IST
EBay Inc topped Wall Street expectations for quarterly revenue on Wednesday as its e-commerce platform benefited from a pandemic-induced surge in online shopping.
Revenue rose to $3.02 billion from $2.13 billion, beating analysts' estimates of $2.97 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)