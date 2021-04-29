Left Menu

U.S. Senate confirms Biden pick Power to head USAID

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-04-2021 01:53 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 01:53 IST
The U.S. Senate voted on Wednesday to confirm Samantha Power, the former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, to lead the U.S. Agency for International Development.

Power, who was nominated by President Joe Biden, was confirmed in a bipartisan vote of 68-26.

