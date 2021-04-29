U.S. Senate confirms Biden pick Power to head USAID

U.S. Senate confirms Biden pick Power to head USAIDReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-04-2021 01:53 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 01:53 IST
The U.S. Senate voted on Wednesday to confirm Samantha Power, the former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, to lead the U.S. Agency for International Development.
Power, who was nominated by President Joe Biden, was confirmed in a bipartisan vote of 68-26.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden
- U.S.
- Samantha Power
- United Nations
ALSO READ
Joe Biden greets Indian Americans, South Asians, Southeast Asians on their New Year
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a telephone conversation with US President Joe Biden: official sources.
I would like to thank President Joe Biden for taking this initiative: PM Narendra Modi at US-hosted virtual climate summit.