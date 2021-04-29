Left Menu

Britain imposes 85% aid cut to UN family planning programme -Sky News

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2021 02:46 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 02:46 IST
The United Kingdom has imposed a cut of about 85% in aid to a United Nations family planning programme in the world's poorest nations, Sky News reported https://bit.ly/3u3xm3N late on Wednesday.

An initial commitment to spent 155 million pounds ($215.99 million) this year has been shrunk to just 23 million pounds, according to the report, which cited the United Nations Population Fund's (UNFPA) initiative. ($1 = 0.7176 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

