Left Menu

Three Georgia men charged with hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery death

The McMichaels had told police they suspected Arbery was involved in a string of neighborhood burglaries when they spotted him running in the street and said they chased him down in their pickup truck to make a citizen's arrest. Bryan had come forward as the man who recorded video of the slaying and turned the footage over to investigators before it emerged on social media and went viral in May 2020, weeks before George Floyd, a Black man arrested in Minneapolis, died under the knee of a white policeman.

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2021 04:21 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 04:21 IST
Three Georgia men charged with hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery death

U.S. prosecutors charged three white men in Georgia on Wednesday with federal hate crimes and attempted kidnapping in last year's slaying of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man who was gunned down as he was out jogging through a suburban neighborhood. The Justice Department said that former police officer Gregory McMichael, 65, his son Travis McMichael, 35, and William "Roddie" Bryan, 51, were each charged with one count of interference with rights and with one count of attempted kidnapping.

Travis and Gregory McMichael were also each charged with using firearms to carry out acts of violence in the fatal shooting of Arbery on Feb. 23, 2020, which lawyers for his family have condemned as vigilante murder tantamount to a lynching. Attorneys for the McMichaels were not immediately available for comment. Bryan's attorney, Kevin Gough, said he was "disappointed" by the Justice Department's case and said his client "has committed no crime."

President Joe Biden's administration has since his inauguration three months ago stepped up enforcement of federal civil rights laws, which activists complained were neglected during his predecessor Donald Trump's presidency. The McMichaels and Bryan already face state criminal charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit a felony.

A trial date for the state charges has yet to be set. The McMichaels had told police they suspected Arbery was involved in a string of neighborhood burglaries when they spotted him running in the street and said they chased him down in their pickup truck to make a citizen's arrest.

Bryan had come forward as the man who recorded video of the slaying and turned the footage over to investigators before it emerged on social media and went viral in May 2020, weeks before George Floyd, a Black man arrested in Minneapolis, died under the knee of a white policeman. Lawyers for Bryan have insisted their client was merely a witness to the shooting of Arbery.

The footage of Arbery's killing showed him jogging down a two-lane street, then being shot as he was confronted by two armed men who had stopped their pickup truck in his path. The footage stoked outrage from civil rights activists. They pointed to the case - with no arrests for 10 weeks after the incident - as the latest example of law enforcement in the United States allowing white perpetrators to go unpunished for the unjustified killing of a Black man.

Arbery's case, together with the high-profile killing of Floyd and other African-Americans at the hands of law enforcement, fueled months of nationwide protests against racial injustice and police brutality in the United States. A Minneapolis jury earlier this month convicted former officer Derek Chauvin of murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. to send more than $100 mln in COVID supplies to India

The United States is sending supplies worth more than 100 million to India to help it fight a surge of COVID-19 cases, the White House said in a statement on Wednesday.The supplies, which will begin arriving on Thursday and continue into ne...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Indians rush for vaccines as COVID-19 death toll passes 200,000Indians struggled to register online for a mass vaccination drive set to begin at the weekend as the countrys toll from the c...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.As summer travel approaches, Americans can expect to pay more at the pumpAmericans planning summer travel can expect to pay more at the pump, with gasoline prices potentially reachin...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Crimson Tide, QBs headline 2021 NFL DraftPerhaps only a transcendent quarterback class could shift the spotlight away from Alabama football when the 2021 NFL Draft opens Thursday night in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021