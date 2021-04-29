Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

As summer travel approaches, Americans can expect to pay more at the pump

Americans planning summer travel can expect to pay more at the pump, with gasoline prices potentially reaching $3.50 a gallon as people who have been stuck indoors due to the coronavirus pandemic take to the road. Motorists taking weekend trips have already helped boost U.S. gasoline demand, which is now at 9.1 million barrels per day, the highest since last August, according to the Energy Information Administration.

Three Georgia men charged with hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery death

U.S. prosecutors charged three white men in Georgia on Wednesday with federal hate crimes and attempted kidnapping in last year's slaying of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man who was gunned down as he was out jogging through a suburban neighborhood. The Justice Department said that former police officer Gregory McMichael, 65, his son Travis McMichael, 35, and William "Roddie" Bryan, 51, were each charged with one count of interference with rights and with one count of attempted kidnapping.

Giuliani's home searched as U.S. probe of former Trump lawyer intensifies

Federal agents on Wednesday searched Rudolph Giuliani's Manhattan apartment and office, escalating their investigation into the Ukrainian business dealings of the onetime personal lawyer of former President Donald Trump. A lawyer for Giuliani, 76, confirmed that search warrants had been executed, and that authorities had seized cell phones. The warrants included an allegation that Giuliani failed to register as a foreign agent, a violation of lobbying laws.

U.S. Senate approves measure to restore methane emissions regulations

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday approved a measure restoring regulation of emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, in a 52-42 vote, which Senate Democrats heralded as being key to the fight against climate change. The initial rule, instituted by President Barack Obama, was rescinded by President Donald Trump in the waning days of his presidency.

U.S. judge denies immediate release of Andrew Brown shooting video

A North Carolina judge on Wednesday rejected requests to release videos showing law enforcement's fatal shooting of Andrew Brown, Jr., during an attempted arrest, siding with arguments their immediate disclosure could jeopardize ongoing investigations. Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten and roughly 20 media organizations had filed petitions to release body camera video from sheriff's deputies involved in the shooting death of Brown on April 21, arguing disclosure was in the public interest.

Family of Black man shot and killed by Delaware police sues the force

The sister of a Black man shot to death by Delaware police in January sued the officers on Wednesday, saying her brother's death was not justified and another example of unnecessary deadly force by white police against Black citizens.

Lymond Moses, 30, was killed around 1 a.m. on Jan. 13 in Wilmington during an encounter with three New Castle County police officers, two of whom fired into his car nine times, with the fatal shot striking his head, according to the death certificate.

Idaho lawmakers pass bill to kill most of state's wolf population

Idaho lawmakers have approved a bill authorizing the state to kill up to 90% of its wolf population, a measure championed by farmers and cattle ranchers that will become law if signed by the governor in the coming days. Governor Brad Little has not indicated whether or not he supports the legislation and a spokeswoman said the office did not comment on bills awaiting his signature. The first-term Republican has six days to sign or veto the measure, which becomes law if he takes no action in that time.

In first speech to Congress, Biden to push $4 trillion spending plans

President Joe Biden plans to unveil a sweeping $1.8 trillion package for families and education in his first speech to Congress on Wednesday and will argue that he has restored faith in democracy 100 days after he succeeded Donald Trump in office. Biden will speak at 9 p.m. (0100 GMT Thursday) inside the U.S. Capitol at an event scaled back this year because of the pandemic. He will use the speech to outline his priorities for the rest of his first year in office and provide a progress report on his record so far.

Republican rebuttal to Biden to warn against 'socialist dreams'

After President Joe Biden lays out his ambitions to reshape the U.S. economy and address racial injustice on Wednesday, Republican Senator Tim Scott will argue that the Democratic agenda amounts to "Washington schemes" and "socialist dreams." A rising star in his party and the sole Black Republican in the Senate, Scott has promised to deliver an "honest conversation" and an "optimistic and hopeful message" in his own nationally televised remarks.

Rudy Giuliani in crosshairs of office that launched his rise

The U.S. prosecutor's office in New York that jump-started Rudy Giuliani's career now has the onetime "America's Mayor" in its crosshairs, after federal agents on Wednesday searched his Manhattan apartment and law office as part of an investigation into his business dealings with Ukraine. The execution of the search warrants represents a major escalation of the probe into New York's former mayor and Republican President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, signaling that a judge deemed there was probable cause to believe a crime had been committed.

